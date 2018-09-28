UAE Court Tries Man of Posting Porn Video of Woman on Social Media

(Shutterstock/File)

He recorded a clip in his voice and posted it on social media.

The Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) misdemeanor court has adjourned a case of an man charged with posting pornographic video of a woman on social media.

The Arab youth denied all charges before the court. "I have not posted any pornographic video on the victim."

He added that he received the widely-shared video in a message on his Facebook account. "I just watched it like other users, and did not share it."

The accused admitted that he recorded a video in his voice and posted it on social media, but denied using abusive language against her.

The plaintiff told the court that the defendant posted fabricated video footage of her on social media to humiliate her because she is famous.

The defence lawyer asked the court to release his client and said that all the charges pressed against him were baseless.

He added that the case falls outside the jurisdiction of the RAK courts as the incident took place outside the country.

"Protection has been guaranteed by law to anyone, be they Emirati nationals, residents or visitors, as long as they are in the country," he said.

This is not the case with the victim who was abroad when her privacy was allegedly violated.

"The victim needed to report the claimed violation at the nearest police station but she didn't."

The court, having heard the defence lawyer's pleading, ordered the case adjourned next month for the verdict.

