UAE Court Tries Woman After a Comment on Friend's Photo

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Sending anything of an offensive nature on social media is considered a cybercrime.

A woman in Sharjah has been accused of slandering and defaming her friend's reputation on social media.

The Asian national had commented on several pictures on the victim's Instagram account.

She accused the woman of coming to the UAE to practice prostitution.

Upon seeing the posts, the victim took screen grabs of the comments and translated them into Arabic.

She then filed a court case against the accused on October 29 of last year.

The court postponed the hearing to obtain a full translation of the comments as well as hear from the accused.

Under the law, sending anything of an offensive nature on social media is considered a cybercrime. Perpetrators will be jailed and face fines of no less than Dh250,000 up to Dh1 million.

One hapless man who offended his fiancee was sentenced to 60 days in jail and fined Dh20,000 in Abu Dhabi.

Another young man landed in court for broadcasting an explicit clip on WhatsApp to a woman on his contact list.

According to a legal consultant, Hasan Al Reyami, any content sent on social media or messaging services will be prosecuted under the cybercrimes law. This applies to messages sent on purpose or by "accident".

This article has been adapted from its original source.