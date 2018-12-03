UAE Extends Amnesty for Job Seekers for 1 More Month

Extension for amnesty seekers in UAE (Twitter)

The amnesty scheme in UAE which started in August has been extended by another one month on occasion of UAE National Day, sources have confirmed to Khaleej Times.

The processing of applications will start tomorrow, December 4 and the amnesty seekers can avail of the scheme until December 31. The scheme was supposed to end on November 30, 2018, after the expiry of the previous 30-day extension.

The UAE leadership is keen to give the applicants an opportunity to modify their status and get job opportunities in UAE, a senior officer at Sharjah immigration confirmed to Khaleej Times.

Immigration centres across the UAE will begin to look into applications of amnesty seekers who had already started the procedures. Those applicants will get a chance to complete their procedures.



Diplomatic missions have told Khaleej Times that they are coordinating with officials and the extension period will give law violating residents more time to modify their status.

A Bangladeshi worker Hashim said that he was happy about the news of extension as many people want to amend their status and avail amnesty but some of them have not yet received their passport to complete their procedures.

Tegez, an Ethiopian maid said that she did not get her passport after waiting and she is happy that an extension was announced. She will now be able to legalise her status, she noted.

This article has been adapted from its original source.