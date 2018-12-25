UAE: Man Kidnaps 8-Year-Old Boy to Get His Money Back

(Shutterstock/File)

He said the family did owe him money, but he never kidnapped the child.

A man is facing trial at a Sharjah court for allegedly kidnapping an eight-year-old to make the boy's family pay up half a million dirhams he had lent them. The man had allegedly told the family that he'd return the boy home safely once they paid up what they owed him.

During the trial at the Sharjah Criminal Court, the defendant denied the charges, claiming he knew the family for over five years. He said the family did owe him money, but he never kidnapped the child. He claimed the child "happened to be" with him when the police caught him near a Sharjah bus station.

"The boy was with me for hardly four hours when his family complained to the police that I had abducted him," he claimed in court.

He said he had never put the family "under any kind of pressure" to recover the money they owed him as he was "financially well off".

The case was adjourned till January 6, 2019, to hear the testimonies of the boy and his mother.

