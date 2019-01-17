UAE: Man Killed, Woman and Daughter Seriously Injured in Sharjah

(Shutterstock/ File)

The incident that took place inside the lift of a building in Al Butina area.

A 46-year-old man was stabbed to death and a 33-year-old Indian woman and her daughter assaulted in an incident that took place in a building in Al Butina area, Sharjah.

On receiving a call, a police team comprising the CID, forensic officers and patrol arrived at the scene where they found the woman and her daughter bleeding and the man already dead. The police also found another man wielding a knife, who later surrendered to the police. The cause of the murder and assault remain unknown.

The woman was rushed to Al Kuwaiti hospital where she has been admitted to the ICU, while the daughter was taken to Al Qasimi hospital. The body of the victim has been transferred to the forensic department for autopsy.

The police have launched an investigation to find the murderer and determine the cause of the death.

The police suspect the crime was committed by the man who has surrendered since only his finger prints were found on the knife. However, they are waiting for the woman to recover to get her statement.

A relative and neighbour told Khaleej Times that the victim,identified as Naggi Al Shaikh Edriss, was a graduate from the University of Baroda, India, and was working in a company in Dubai. He was a decent and respected man in the neighbourhood.

He said: "I went with the victim for prayer, and we left for our homes later. After a while, I heard a scream and later learnt that he had been stabbed."

Medical sources at Al Kuwaiti Hospital said the woman was brought in with three stabs on the shoulder and one severe injury in the abdomen. She will have to undergo surgery.

