UAE Opens 1st Manuscripts Venue, Exhibit in Abu Dhabi

First Manuscripts Conference, Exhibition in Abu Dhabi. (Twitter)

Abu Dhabi’s first-ever Manuscripts Conference and Exhibition, organized by the Department of Culture and Tourism, DCT Abu Dhabi, and held under the theme "Arabic Manuscripts Reality and Issues" has kicked off at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

Over the course of two days, the conference highlights DCT Abu Dhabi’s objectives in preserving the heritage, as well as providing solutions for manuscript preservation and documentation. It will also feature six sessions where experts convene over the historical value of editing, publishing and preserving manuscripts.

Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of the Board of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Establishment, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, and Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, in addition to a number of officials, writers, and manuscript specialists attended Wednesday's opening.

Al Murr said that the conference and exhibition “plays a significant role in preserving manuscripts and enriching heritage, as well as building bridges of cross-cultural dialogue and tolerance."

“Manuscripts help us in preserving the culture and are also a key tool in transferring knowledge to future generations. What we see in Abu Dhabi today is a strategic step on the journey of building and promoting the region’s history, and academic research."

As for Al Kaabi, she described the event as “a great way to observe the brilliant past, while also finding a way to a bright future.”

“Arabic manuscripts are this nation's living memory, and represent its knowledge, cultural, and intellectual heritage accumulated over the years. They are a bright part of the long-standing Arabic-Islamic culture, and today we launch a new era of international cooperation in this direction,” she added.

"This Conference and Exhibition are aligned with our efforts at DCT-Abu Dhabi to contribute to the preservation of global heritage,” said Al Mubarak.

“These efforts encompass various initiatives and events, to encourage international cooperation and find the necessary solutions. Organizing this event is a manifestation of Abu Dhabi's commitment to preserving manuscripts, as a part of the heritage."

He highlighted the UAE’s achievements in preserving and protecting heritage, leading to the country's permanent membership of the Global Coalition for the Protection of Cultural Heritage in Conflict Zones.

Al Mubarak added: "Over the past five decades, the UAE has been able to leave its unique imprint in preserving heritage for future generations, working to preserve and nurture our long-lasting heritage.”

The exhibition will run till February 16.

This article has been adapted from its original source.