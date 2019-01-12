UAE Police Charges 4 for Insulting Man on Facebook, Court Case Continues

(Shutterstock)

The four accused called their compatriot a 'robber' on his Facebook page.

Four residents have been charged by the Ras Al Khaimah Misdemeanor Court for defaming a compatriot and calling him a 'robber' on Facebook.

Court records show that the complainant has had some financial disputes which the four defendants.

According to the prosecution, the defendants abused the personal page of the complainant on Facebook.

They also copied personal and family pictures of him without his consent and posted them on Facebook pages against his will. They wrote "robber" on the picture of the claimant and posted it on Facebook.

Having felt offended, the plaintiff, also an Asian, resorted to the RAK Police who summoned the accused and referred them to the public prosecution.

The first and fourth defendants admitted to their crime at the RAK misdemeanour court. However, the second defendant denied the charges and told the court that the claimant robbed his money. The third defendant denied all the charges and said he had nothing to do with the entire court case.

"I did not insult the claimant or use abusive words against him," he said. "Neither did I post his picture nor wrote any word on his image or post it on social media."

The court has ordered adjournment of the case to January 16.

