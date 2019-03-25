UAE Project Will Make You Really Live Like an Emirati Bedouin

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Excursion showcases the true essence of life in the desert, providing a fun, educational and immersive introduction to the Bedouin way of life.

You will now be able to get a glimpse into the life of an Emirati Bedouin, thanks to a new project being launched in the emirate.

As part of the project, visitors will learn to saddle, ride and look after their own camel as they join a Bedouin caravan, travelling through the desert before they arrive at a camp.

The camp is built around an oasis with the Bedouin village reflecting days of the past where Bedouin would go in search of sources of water to help them survive the arid nature of the desert. The village features a tent where guests can enjoy authentic meals and educational activities, a traditional goat enclosure, Bait Al Sha'ar (authentic Bedouin tents), and Al Hathira (a traditional building with a hollow interior where Bedouin traditionally hosted their guests).

The project, Al Marmoom Bedouin Experience, is operated by Platinum Heritage with support from Dubai's Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism).

Offering an engaging cultural experience for all the family, the excursion showcases the true essence of life in the desert, providing a fun, educational and immersive introduction to the Bedouin way of life. With options to visit during the morning to watch the sunrise or in the afternoon to enjoy the desert sunset, the experience explores Bedouin life across the days and the seasons. Presenting a welcome escape from the sights and sounds of the city, guests will feel as if they have stepped into the life of a Bedouin, as they learn about the traditions of days amidst the dunes.

