UAE Warns Against $54K Lottery Scam Messages

A new scam is doing the rounds in the UAE. Residents have reported receiving messages claiming that they have won Dh200,000 ($54,443) from Al Ansari Exchange.

The scammers claim it is part of the Expo 2020 promotion. To make it look authentic, the message also has a reference number, contact details of the exchange house and a signature.

Recently, residents reported a message they received informing them that their ATM card has been blocked.

