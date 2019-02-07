UAE Warns Against $54K Lottery Scam Messages
The scammers claim it is part of the Expo 2020 promotion.
A new scam is doing the rounds in the UAE. Residents have reported receiving messages claiming that they have won Dh200,000 ($54,443) from Al Ansari Exchange.
The scammers claim it is part of the Expo 2020 promotion. To make it look authentic, the message also has a reference number, contact details of the exchange house and a signature.
Recently, residents reported a message they received informing them that their ATM card has been blocked.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
