UAE Woman Asks for Divorce as Husband Keeps Forgetting Her Birthday

He kept forgetting the dates of the most important events in her life.

A woman demanded divorce after her husband kept forgetting their anniversary and her birthday in Al Ain.

Another young bride filed for divorce after her husband-to-be booked a wedding hall that was not to her liking.

The man was informed by the Al Ain Court that his wife and her family did not find his argument convincing after he changed the wedding venue.

These were amongst several cases giving what can be considered petty reasons for filing divorce.

These incidents were related by Hasan Al Marzouqi, lawyer and legal advisor, as quoted by Al Bayan.

He cited several reasons for such petty cases, including lack of maturity or understanding of marital rights and responsibilities.

Spouses should also agree to keep their daily friction to themselves, and agree on what kinds and levels of family interference are appropriate in what cases.

Parental interference in the first five years of marriage is also a death knell in most cases.

Lawyer Jamila Al Bloushi also added that a culture of negotiation and positive discussion should be encouraged between the spouses.

