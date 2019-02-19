UAE's 1st Astronaut Goes Into Space on September 25

Astronaut (Shutterstock)

UAE's first Emirati astronaut will be launching into space on September 25 for an eight-day mission at the International Space Station, according to Russian media.

Emirati astronauts Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi are currently in Russia, training for their mission. The primary candidate for the mission will be announced next week during a press conference.

The initial launch date of April 5 was postponed after another mission, the Soyuz MS-10, had a failed launch on October 11, causing a ballistic reentry into Earth by the astronauts onboard.

Now, Russian media outlet Sputnik is reporting that the Emirati astronaut's mission will be from September 25 to October 3. They will be onboard the Soyuz MS-15 mission.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre is expected to reveal more details about the launch on February 25.

