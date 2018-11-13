UK Court Convicts Couple of Belonging to Banned Nazis, Naming Baby Adolf Hitler

(Shutterstock)

A mother and father who named their baby after Adolf Hitler have been convicted of being members of a neo-Nazi group.

Adam Thomas, 22, and his girlfriend, Claudia Patatas, 38, are facing up to 10 years in jail after being found guilty of being part of banned extreme right group National Action today.

A search of the couple's Oxfordshire home uncovered Nazi memorabilia, a Ku Klux Klan outfit and an arsenal of deadly weapons including crossbows, machetes and axes.

Pictures later emerged of Thomas, originally from the West Midlands, wearing the white hooded mask and cradling his child.

A jury at Birmingham Crown Court was told the couple had given their child the middle name 'Adolf', which self-confessed racist Thomas admitted was in 'admiration' of Hitler.

A third defendant, a leading member of National Action's Midlands' branch, Daniel Bogunovic, 27, of Leicester, was also convicted of being a member of National Action.

The jury of six men and five women found Thomas guilty of an additional offence of having a terrorist manual called the Anarchist's Cookbook.

They were told he and his partner intended to wage a 'holy war' against black, Jewish, Asian and gay people.

Asked about his child's middle name, Thomas said it did 'reflect an interest' and 'admiration' of the Nazi leader.

He told the court: 'It definitely doubles up as the name of Adolf Hitler.

'It's undeniable and I don't make a secret of it. It does reflect an interest in that topic and admiration for what it represents.'

He said the name Adolf was 'not controversial' in Portugal, where his partner Patatas is from, claiming the couple planned to move there.

Asked by the prosecution if he was a racist, he answered: 'Yes'.

He was described in court as a 'vehement Nazi' and worked as an Amazon security guard.

Over the course of a seven-week trial, the court was told how the racist couple met online in November 2016 before moving in together the following April.

Photographs from their 'family album' show Thomas cradling his newborn son dressed in hooded white KKK robes.

The fascist pair can also be seen smiling for another picture with the baby, who was born in late 2017, while proudly displaying a Swastika flag.

They joined National Action after being 'fuelled by hatred and division' and engaged in a 'terror born out of a fanatical and tribal belief in white supremacy,' the court heard.

Both defendants had attended meetings of the far-right group, formed in 2013, prior to its ban in December 2016.

The group was prohibited by the Government after members celebrated the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox by far-right terrorist Thomas Mair earlier that year.

Despite being outlawed, the group carried out 'White Jihad' - a white holy war - to uphold white supremacist values around the country.

The court heard transcripts of encrypted Telegram chat messages following the ban proving all three defendants were still members of the group post-proscription.

Patatas, a wedding photographer, used the chat platform to message another 'vehement Nazi' Darren Fletcher, 28, saying 'all Jews must be put to death'.

The Portuguese-born mother, who has a black sun SS symbol tattooed on her back, also revealed she once celebrated Hitler's birthday by eating a cake with a 'Fuhrer face' decorated on it.

She wrote: 'I did struggle to slice his face. Adolf is life.'

Meanwhile Thomas called on refugees to be gassed, black people to be killed and the Chinese people to be turned into biofuel in a string of vile racist messages.

He also said homosexuals and mixed-race children should be killed by stoning, beheading and hanging and wanted to start a British chapter of the KKK.

Thomas put: 'We could slaughter billions of non-whites no problem, we are superior....Personally all I want is a white homeland.

'I don't accept anyone who isn't 100 per cent white.'

The messages from the chat group 'TripleK Mafia' were found by police on a mobile phone seized from National Action Midlands leader Alex Deakin, 23, from Birmingham.

Jurors heard Thomas - who posed for photos in front a US Confederate flag with his crossbows - used his weapons for target practice in his back garden.

When counter terror police raided their home they found Nazi flags, Ku Klux Klan robes and a variety of fascist memorabilia - including Swastika cushions and pastry cutters.

The couple even had racist Christmas cards - including one bearing a picture of KKK members and the message 'May All Your Christmasses Be White'.

Newspaper cuttings relating to the Norwegian far-Right mass murderer Anders Breivik, who killed 77 people in 2011, were also found in the couple's living room.

Barnaby Jameson QC, prosecuting, told the court earlier in the trial: 'National Action is a group of vehement neo-Nazis, glorifying Hitler and the Third Reich.

'Openly and aggressively Nazi, National Action is anti-black, anti-Semitic, anti-Islamic and anti-gay.

'The world into which this case will take you is a world in which any right-thinking person would wish did not exist.

'All the defendants in this case were cut from the same National Action cloth. They were fanatical, highly motivated, energetic and closely linked.'

