UK Court Tries Teacher Who Allegedly Had Sex With Boy on Plane and Then Gets Pregnant

Eleanor Wilson (Twitter)

A physics teacher who allegedly became pregnant after having sex with a schoolboy on a plane told police it was a lie and compared it to the plot 'of a weird porn film'.

Eleanor Wilson said the teenager's allegations made her 'sick' as she denied luring the then 16-year-old into a toilet on a BA flight home from a school trip in Africa.

The 29-year-old in on trial at Bristol Crown Court for sexual activity with child by a person in a position of trust.

The jury today heard her interview with police after her arrest.

She said: 'I would not done any of that. I would not have broken the law or gone beyond a friendship.

'I'm in a relationship, he's a student, I would have not gone there at all.'

She added that the boy's story 'sounds like a description of a weird porn film'.

Her trial at Bristol Crown Court has heard she contacted him 339 times over eight months - but she said they were just 'mates'.

Wilson is accused of having unprotected intercourse with the teenager on the British Airways flight home from a school trip to Swaziland, southern Africa.

The encounter is alleged to have led to Wilson becoming pregnant with the boy’s child, Bristol Crown Court has heard.

The physics teacher broke the news to the pupil a month later, and said she had booked an abortion.

Wilson’s ex-boyfriend Andrew Hall told a court he was having sex with her once every six months at the time, meaning it was highly unlikely she would become pregnant with his child.

Jurors were told that the teacher was eight weeks’ pregnant when she rang her GP on September 10, 2015. She had an abortion 14 days later.

Mr Hall told the court he was unaware that Wilson was pregnant and had had an abortion until a detective investigating the allegations against her broke the news to him in December 2017, more than two years after the termination.

Wilson’s defence barrister had suggested that the unborn baby was his, and not the boy’s.

Mr Hall also only learned about his ex-girlfriend’s alleged sexual encounters with the pupil when they were reported by the media in July 2017, a year after he ended their relationship.

The couple’s relationship had hit the rocks at the time of the allegations in the summer of 2015, the court heard.

Giving evidence yesterday, Mr Hall said they were having sex only once every six months and that their sex life ‘couldn’t have been any worse.’

He said he broke up with Wilson a year after the alleged tryst with the schoolboy because their relationship had become ‘dysfunctional and aggressive’.

Prosecutor Virginia Cornwall suggested their lack of intercourse around the time of the Swaziland trip meant the baby was likely to have been the pupil’s and not his.

Mr Hall said: ‘In the last 18 months of our relationship we very rarely had intercourse and we never had unprotected intercourse.

‘It would be incredibly unlikely for her to get pregnant - we were having sex every six months. Our sex life couldn’t have got worse.’

Mr Hall said he knew Wilson had been dismissed from her school in May 2016, but he had no idea her dismissal was linked to an alleged affair with a student.

It also emerged that Wilson exchanged 339 texts, calls and multimedia messages with the pupil when she was still seeing Mr Hall - most of which were deleted before police could retrieve them.

In his evidence, Mr Hall recalled the day when Wilson was collected from an abortion clinic by a colleague.

He said she had lied to him that she was suffering from bleeding and had gone to have a ‘blockage’ removed.

The first he heard about her alleged affair with a schoolboy was in June last year, when the outcome of her teacher disciplinary hearing was reported by the national press.

Mr Hall said: ‘She suggested it had all been blown up by the media. It made me very upset. It demonstrated that she had been dishonest with me on more than one occasion.’

The court also heard a written statement from the pupil’s father, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

He told how ‘alarm bells’ rang when his son started meeting Wilson after the trip to Swaziland - once after lunch at a Nando’s restaurant, and twice during day trips to Tintern Abbey in South Wales and Ashton Court Estate in Bristol.

His wife, the teenager’s step-mother, said she met Wilson some six months earlier, but described her as ‘fluffy and possibly a bit immature’.

She said she thought it was odd that her son had come off the flight from Johannesburg with his clothes stained with red wine.

She also noted that the teenager had started referring to Wilson by her first name.

The parents thought it strange that Wilson didn’t come to their front door when she came to pick up the teenager. The pupil later told them she was ‘embarassed and wouldn’t know what to say’.

Wilson, of Dursley, Gloucestershire, denies four charges of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust between August and September 2015.

She was a respected teacher and head of Key Stage Four at her secondary school in Bristol, which cannot be named for legal reasons.

The trial continues.

This article has been adapted from its original source.