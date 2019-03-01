UK Firm Looks for Chocolate Tasters if Anyone is Interested

(Shutterstock)

A British company is hiring for a sweet job: tasting chocolate for brands including Cadbury and Oreo.

Mondelez International, based in England, is seeking someone to fill an opening on a 12-person panel charged with taste testing new chocolate products from its brands.

The "Chocolate Tasters" are charged with "sharing opinions and collaborating with others to reach an agreement on taste," the company said.

"No experience is required as full training will be provided to develop your taste buds and the specific vocabulary required to communicate your opinions," the job posting states.

The part-time job pays $14 an hour and includes benefits such as life insurance, pensions and paid vacations.

"Due to an expected high number of applications for this tasty role, if you have not heard from us within 14 working days, your application has not been successful and we recommend you visit out career website for more opportunities," the company said.

