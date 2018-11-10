UK Firm Offers Old and Rare Whisky for $13,000

A British company is selling a "Very Old and Rare" whisky advent calendar, featuring 24 different whiskies, for nearly $13,000. (DrinksByTheDram.com)

Drinks by the Dram announced its 2018 lineup of advent calendars, including the "Very Old and Rare" calendar featuring "24 of the most spectacular whiskies ever created."

"Behind each door is a dram of exceptional drink -- from expressions worth £19,000 [$24,656.78] a bottle to complex Japanese whiskies, and even a 60 year old Scotch!" the company said.

The advent calendar, which retails for $12,977.19, comes in a walnut or ebony finished box handmade by cabinet-maker Simon Jewell.

The calendar can be purchased at several online stores, which offer international shipping.

