UK Man Faces Jail After Beating His Ex-Girlfriend in Street While Naked

These horrific pictures show the injuries inflicted by a brutal domestic abuser who chased his girlfriend while he was naked to beat her in the street.

Jack Bushell's assault on Jade Gallagher left her covered in blood and vomiting as she lost consciousness.

He dragged the mother of one through the street after already beating her at home.

Bushell, from South Shields, held her head with one hand as he pummeled her with the other.

He turned up at her house at 5.15am after they had both attended a party on a Saturday night despite him being subject to a restraining order.

As he punched her, the thug called her a 'f***ing stupid cow' while the 26-year-old tried desperately to get away from him. Then he threw her to the floor and reigned down kicks on her body.

When she did manage to kick him and flee the house, she screamed at one neighbour 'Julie, he's going to kill me'. One neighbour reported that Ms Gallagher was 'covered in blood and her hair was an absolute mess'.

But a naked Bushell followed her and dragged her through the street as neighbours called Northumbria Police.

The yob - who has a conviction for stalking - refused to speak to officers at the station and was 'aggressive' with officers, prosecutor Paul Anderson told South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. But he admitted the beating a day later.

Bushell, 22, was subject to the restraining order so Ms Gallagher could have space with a view to making their relationship work.

But she left him after the beating, which followed a history of pestering and violence.

He breached two restraining orders against two former partners, sent Ms Gallagher unwanted texts, turned up at her address twice and caused £200 of damage to her French doors.

His nine previous convictions and was also subject to another order at the time of the beating.

The order aimed to enable him to 'build better relationships'.

He will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on November 19 after pleading guilty to ABH and harassing, pestering or intimidating the victim.

Prosecutor Mr Anderson argued the charges do not present the 'full picture' of their horrific relationship.

