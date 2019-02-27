UK Mom Horrified When Catching Babysitter Breastfeeding Her Baby

(Shutterstock)

A working mother has told of her horror at catching one of her daughter's babysitters breastfeeding her when she went to collect her from daycare.

Writing to Slate's advice column Dear Prudence, the unnamed mother explained she had found an 'amazing' woman who takes care of children in her own home to look after her adopted baby daughter.

The woman had two children of her own, one just a little older than the mother's baby daughter, and seemed like a perfect choice.

The only hiccup was an incident where the carer stated her disapproval for formula, saying: 'You feed her that slop?'.

Then, one day two months later, the mother came to collect her child early and discovered the caregiver breastfeeding her baby.

The provider failed to understand what the problem was, claiming she was 'saving the baby from chemicals,' and said the distressed mother ought to thank her.

Explaining the situation, the mother wrote: 'The only bump in the road was on the first day when I pulled out the formula and bottles, and she wrinkled her nose and said, “You feed her that slop?”

'I ignored the barb (I’m used to it), gave a quick rundown, and went on my way.'

The mother went to work every day for two months, but recently she made a discovery that left her horrified.

'I got off work early and decided to pick up my daughter early. There is a side door where parents can enter without knocking, so I did that,' she said.

But when she went up to the provider to get her baby, she was shocked to find out the woman had been nursing her baby.

'When I got to the area of the house where my daughter was, I about fell over. The day care provider was NURSING MY BABY!'

The mother confronted the care provider right away: 'I marched over, took the baby from her arms, and asked her if she was crazy.'

The shocked mother is now trying to figure out what to do. She said bringing her daughter back to the same place is out of the question.

'Obviously, I am not sending my daughter back there, but should I report her to the umbrella company she is under for home day cares, or should I make a huge blast on social media?'

The mother was also advised by a relative to contact the parents of other children attending the day care center so that they could do their own checks, but said she thought this 'might be too much.'

The agony aunt was equally horrified, and advised her to report the day care provider right away.

'This is a huge breach of trust, a total violation, and absolutely worth reporting [...] she should absolutely be reported for this.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.