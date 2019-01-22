UK Student With Depression Hangs Himself in University Dorms After He Lost iPhone

(Shutterstock)

A 20-year-old university student struggling with depression hanged himself in his university room hours after he lost his iPhone.

Archie Day, a video blogger and journalism student at Salford University in Greater Manchester, was heard 'sobbing uncontrollably' after a night party out in Manchester with friends.

Day was comforted by eight other students on October 5 last year after he lost his Apple phone however he was found hanging by a duty manager at Peel Park halls of residence.

Day's flatmate Kane Markham said that he had not shown suicidal signs after the night out at an Arctic Monkeys themed club. In a statement read at Bolton Coroner's Court Markham said: 'I knew that he suffered from depression, but I didn't realise how bad it was as he was so outgoing. His Instagram page said 'Should have died already' and he was into musicians who rapped about depression - but I think he got comfort from those artists', according to Daily Mail reports.

Narrating the night out, Markham said: 'That night we booked a taxi but noticed that Archie wasn't there. I tried to call Archie but there was no answer. When we got back we spoke to another student who said Archie was in his room and had been mugged'. Markham added that there was a security guard, Mohammed Zafar, in the room with Archie who said he was sobbing uncontrollably.

While Archie's family believe that he did not intend to kill himself. "I don't think Archie would have taken his own life and I wonder if drink may have influenced this," Day's father Kenneth said.

While Day's mother Heather Maxwell said, "He was anxious about joining university, but he had made good friends and his flatmates were lovely. I last spoke to him on October 4 and he seemed in good spirits. He told me he was going to a comedy club with flatmates."

Police ruled out that Day's phone was robbed as there was no CCTV evidence from the club, the halls or witnesses on the streets. While in a narrative conclusion assistant coroner, Rachel Galloway said, "I accept he was extremely upset about losing his phone. The blood alcohol level was high, and, in my view, that could have played a role in his decision."

