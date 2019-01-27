Umm Kulthoum Back to Life in Hologram Concert at Saudi Tantora Fest

Umm Kulthum (Twitter)

Though it has been 44 years since Umm Kulthum, the iconic Egyptian singer and actress, passed away at her home in Cairo, she was brought back to life on Friday in stunning fashion, performing in virtual reality to a full house at the Winter in Tantora festival in Al-Ula.

Appearing as a hologram, accompanied by an orchestra and bedecked in flowing, full-length gowns as she had when debuting in the 1920s, Kulthum gave fans the first chance to see her in concert since her death in 1975.

“I was born in the 1970s after Umm Kulthum died,” said Egyptian Nabila Yaseen, who had traveled from Jeddah to attend.

“I grew up listening to her on the radio, and I used to watch her in black and white on TV with my parents.

“To listen to her as if she were really in front of us is something I wish my mother could have seen. It brought back many memories from my childhood, and would have probably brought back many fond memories for my parents from their younger days, too.”

Dana Daham, a Saudi banker, saw Umm Kulthum’s concert with a group of friends. “We heard about what was going on in Tantora and decided to try it out. We went on the website, found tickets, took the train from Jeddah to Madinah and then we drove to Al-Ula. It’s been great, I highly recommend trying it!”

As part of their trip to Tantora, Daham and her friends also visited a nearby archaeological site, featuring Nabataean ruins dating back to the 1st century AD.

“This is one of the few classical period sites with a lot of Nabataean, Roman and Greek influences,” said Zbigniew Fiema, a senior archaeologist with the Saudi-French Archaeological Mission.

“It is of particular importance, because you can really see the influences, and the interactions between the East and West.”

The Nabataeans were an Arab people living in antiquity around Petra, but whose settlements extended down to Hejaz.

“This site existed here between the 1st century BC and the 4th century AD,” Fiema added. “It is relatively unknown to the public, but the archaeological importance of it is tremendous.”

Winter in Tantora will continue until Feb. 2, with performances by Andrea Bocelli next weekend, and new-age musician Yanni the weekend after. Tickets offering various packages can be purchased at www.winterattantora.com.

This article has been adapted from its original source.