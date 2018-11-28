UNICEF Jordan Helps Women, Youth Via Maan Training Centre

UNICEF Representative Robert Jenkins meets with women at the Al Dahmah Women’s Association (Photo courtesy of UNICEF)

UNICEF on Tuesday launched a revamped Al Dahmah Women’s Association in Maan, which included the establishment of an accredited vocational training centre for women and youth.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Minister of Labour Samir Murad, UNICEF Representative Robert Jenkins and community leaders, according to a statement sent by UNICEF.

During the ceremony Jenkins explained that the aim of the centre was to “foster new training, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for youth who, with the right skills and support, can contribute positively to the families, communities and the economy”.

The project, supported by UNICEF and implemented by the Business Development Centre, also renovated the women’s association’s pre-existing infrastructure to facilitate and expand production, according to the statement.





“It is a great honor for me to take part in the opening ceremony of this project,” Murad said, adding that “the project has rehabilitated the facility, provided it with the necessary equipment to increase the association’s production, improve products’ quality and develop services provided to the local community and provide further income generating opportunities”.

The statement added that during the ceremony private sector representatives, including Amman-based restaurants and the supermarket Cozmo, signed a memorandum agreeing to help expand the enterprise locally and nationally.

According to UNICEF, studies have shown that increased female labour force participation can contribute to a dramatically increased GDP.

The new technical and vocational training centre will provide accredited training in food production and pastry making. It can also provide training for up to 500 people annually, according to the statement.

