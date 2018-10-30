'Unstable' Woman in Sharjah Killed After Injuring 5 Other Females

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death after a fight broke out in a workers' accommodation in Sharjah industrial area number 12.

Four other female cleaners were injured in the fight. A woman, believed to be mentally unstable, allegedly attacked the five women at the accommodation.

The deceased succumbed to injuries after the women were rushed to the nearest hospital. The body has been transferred to the forensic lab for an autopsy. The injured women are said to be in a stable condition.

The police interrogated the cleaners at the accommodation and arrested the suspect.

