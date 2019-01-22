U.S. Couple Loved Burger Diner So Much They Had Wedding Ceremony Inside

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A pair of Whataburger fans in Texas celebrated their love for each other and their favorite eatery by holding a wedding ceremony at the fast food restaurant.

Jordon and Arianne Moore said they held a wedding in a more traditional venue before heading to Whataburger in San Antonio while still clad in their wedding garb.

The couple exchanged vows for a second time inside the restaurant with their officiant present.

Arianne Moore said she was inspired by a friend's wedding.

"I was craving Whataburger fries with gravy," she said. "A friend mentioned someone got married in Whataburger! I said let's do it, the way we wanted!"

