U.S. Couple Loved Burger Diner So Much They Had Wedding Ceremony Inside
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
A pair of Whataburger fans in Texas celebrated their love for each other and their favorite eatery by holding a wedding ceremony at the fast food restaurant.
Jordon and Arianne Moore said they held a wedding in a more traditional venue before heading to Whataburger in San Antonio while still clad in their wedding garb.
The couple exchanged vows for a second time inside the restaurant with their officiant present.
Arianne Moore said she was inspired by a friend's wedding.
"I was craving Whataburger fries with gravy," she said. "A friend mentioned someone got married in Whataburger! I said let's do it, the way we wanted!"
This article has been adapted from its original source.
