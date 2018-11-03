U.S. Diner Advertises for 'Cuddling Dogs' Experts, Pay $100 per Hour

(Shutterstock/ File)

A Texas restaurant and dog park is seeking a "Puptern" puppy-petting expert to make $100 an hour cuddling with canines.

Mutts Canine Cantina announced it is opening its second location in Fort Worth and it seeking a "MUTTS Puptern" with superior "puppy petting skills" to make $100 an hour.

The company said in an Instagram post that interested applicants should tag @muttscantina in photos and videos on social media with the hashtag "#MUTTSpuptern" showing off their puppy petting skills.

"Creativity is encouraged-- tell us why you're the best fit for the position in your caption!" the post said.

Applications are being accepted through Nov. 12, the company said.

