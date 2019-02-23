US Florida Shop Celebrates Big Opening With 24-Karat Gold Doughnut!

$100 doughnut containing 24-karat gold and Cristal champagne (Twitter)

A Florida doughnut shop is celebrating its grand opening with a $100 doughnut containing 24-karat gold and Cristal champagne.

Bjorn Delacruz, pastry chef at Enter Through the Donut Shop, in Miami Beach, said the Gold Cristal Ube Donut is loaded with luxurious ingredients.

"It's created from a base of ube, which is a sweet purple yam from the Philippines," he told WVSN-TV.

"Within the ube mousse we suspend little bits of Cristal gelee, basically Jell-O shots made from Cristal. We cover it with Cristal icing. I airbrush it with some gold, and then I guild it with about with six to nine sheets of edible gold," he said.

The doughnuts run $100 apiece, or $1,000 for a dozen.

"I thought at the beginning it was gonna be a bit extra like, 'He's just trying to show off,' but no, it's actually super good. It's not greasy. It's not heavy. I don't feel bad eating it at all," customer Victoria Gautier said.

