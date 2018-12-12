U.S. Highway Patrol Officer Saves Man to be Hit by Car Instead

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The video has since gone viral on social media.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper risked his life by pushing a man to the side seconds before an out-of-control car hit him.

The accident occurred when Indian origin trooper, Mithil Patel, was investigating an accident scene on Interstate 95 in Hobe Sound earlier this month, as reported by Global News.

Patel was talking to a man when he saw an out-of-control black Audi coming straight at them. Instinctively, Patel pushed the man he was talking to seconds before the car hit him, flipping him into the air.

Patel is said to be recovering in the hospital and is being hailed as a hero for saving the life of a Hobe Sound native, Rony Bottex.

Bottex thanked trooper Patel for saving his life and said he would "be dead" if it wasn't for the 32-year-old officer's actions.

Bottex had already been in one car accident when he was being interrogated by Patel.

The video of the chilling moment when the car hit Patel was recorded by WPEC. It shows Patel and Bottex talking when a white van hit the rear of the black Audi sedan, sending it spinning towards the two.

"What he did for me, he doesn't do it because he's a state trooper, he doesn't for his job. He was there to protect a person he doesn't know. I don't believe anybody would do the same," Global News quoted Bottex, 65, as saying in CBS.

In a heartwarming message for Patel, Bottex said: "I want to be your family because you're a good person. It's not what you do, it's that's the way you are."

This article has been adapted from its original source.