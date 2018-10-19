U.S. Indiana Couple Finds 'Message in Bottle' That Traveled 250 Miles in River

(Shutterstock)

An Indiana couple is trying to track down the author of a message in a bottle that traveled 250 miles down the Wabash River.

Amelia Wildeman said in a Facebook post that the note was found this week inside an old glass Pepsi bottle in the Wabash River at New Harmony.

The note, authored by a girl named Abbey Bradford, said the bottle was tossed into the river 250 miles away in West Lafayette, Ind., but it did not give a date.

The message contained a phone number which Wildeman said has apparently since been disconnected.

