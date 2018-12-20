U.S. Missouri Police Help Return Stolen Tiny House to St. Louis Woman

Woman’s Tiny House on Wheels Stolen in St. Louis (Twitter)

Police in Missouri helped return a St. Louis woman's stolen tiny house Wednesday after it was found about 30 miles away.

Meghan Panu first reported the small home on wheels missing in an Instagram post on Saturday after she spent several years constructing the home on a 20-foot-long and 8-foot-wide trailer as part of her senior thesis at Webster University.

"Between 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. this morning the tiny house was stolen," Panu wrote. "I'm at a loss. Please if you see it around the city call and report it/get in contact with me."

Within days she received reports that the house had been spotted being towed by a grey truck moving west on Interstate 40.

As late as Tuesday afternoon Panu updated those following the situation that the house was still moving west and had yet to be recovered.

That changed on Wednesday, when Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak tweeted that the tiny home had been located in House Springs, Mo.

"TINY HOUSE FOUND," Panu wrote on Facebook.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office also said a towing company agreed to recover the house and tow it back to Panu free of charge.

"So much gratitude. From the bottom of my heart-thank you," she said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.