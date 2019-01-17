U.S. Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock Band to Perform in Egypt

Red Hot Chili Peppers. (AFP/File)

American rockers Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a rare show at the The Great Pyramids in Giza, Egypt on March 15th. On their website, they posted that tickets would go on sale Friday.

There were no other dates announced besides already booked shows in Australia and New Zealand in February and March. The band performed in Israel at Tel Aviv's Park Hayarkon in 2012. At this point, no date in Israel has been announced.

The Giza pyramids have been an occasional pilgrimage site for rock bands over the years. In September 1978, the Grateful Dead played three shows there, accompanied by a large entourage of Deadheads. Pink Floyd also played there in 1971.

The March show is being promoted by by Nacelle, an Egyptian music entertainment company.

This article has been adapted from its original source.