U.S.-Saudi Handshake to Beat Breast Cancer

(Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for Houston Methodist Hospital Follow >

Princess Haifa Al-Faisal, chairwoman of the Zahra Breast Cancer Association, signed a cooperation agreement with Houston Methodist Hospital in the U.S., to raise awareness about breast cancer and train Saudi doctors and specialists at the hospital.

The agreement signed recently in Texas with the hospital’s CEO, was the result of concern of the association, to raise awareness among women in the Kingdom about breast cancer, through awareness campaigns the association launches each October, encouraging women to participate in early diagnosis.

In this same context, the Zahra association held a meeting with Samar Dijani, deputy head of the international patients’ department at Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dijani is currently visiting the Kingdom to attend the launch of the annual October campaign, under the title “Do Not Ignore Any Symptoms,” and to showcase some of the hospital’s experiences in breast cancer awareness and treatment.

She indicated that women in the Kingdom have become more aware of the disease and receive support from their families, which has contributed to improving patients’ conditions.

Dijani also stressed the need to raise awareness about early diagnosis, especially for women over the age of 40, who should receive screening mammograms. She added that the U.S. Government is supporting research on successful cancer treatment, and the search for new discoveries continues.

This article has been adapted from its original source.