U.S. Workers Find Wallet Lost on Roller Coaster 4 Years Ago

A Pennsylvania man said he received an unexpected call from Hersheypark saying workers found the wallet he lost on a roller coaster four years ago.

Jon Anson said his wallet became a family joke after falling out of his pocket on the Skyrush roller coaster at the theme park in Hershey.

Anson and his wife, Jen, said they would jokingly have their kids look for the wallet every time they returned to the park.

"It has become our running family joke," Jen Anson told WHTM-TV. "We don't go to Hersheypark and don't mention the missing wallet."

The couple said they were shocked when park officials called them recently to say a maintenance crew had found the wallet.

The family said the wallet still had all of its contents intact, but was a bit the worse for wear.

"It looked disgusting," Abby Anson, 10, said of the wallet. "There was mold in it and the leather was all dusty."

Jon Anson said the wallet still contained all of his credit cards and other items, including a book store gift card with a remaining $25 balance and a Starbucks gift card with $0.87 left on it.

"It restores your faith in humanity a little bit that things will be found...that people will turn something in and someone will follow through with their job and call you," Jen Anson said.

