Vaginismus Means no Sex But Indian Woman Still Had Baby. And its From Husband!

A married woman has revealed she has never had sex with her husband - because of a medical condition.

Revati Bordawekar, of India, suffers from vaginismus, which makes her vagina clench whenever she tries to insert anything.

However, the 30-year-old virgin last month gave birth naturally to Eva after getting pregnant through IVF.

And, after giving birth, she now hopes fully penetrative sex will no longer be an obstacle with her husband Chinmay.

Mrs Bordawekar, from Ahmednagar, first met her husband through online dating in 2013. He was living in the US at the time but later moved to India.

It was only on her wedding night, aged 25, she told her husband of her condition, which strikes around one per cent of women to some degree.

Mrs Bordawekar, a digital marketer, said: 'We haven't tried sex yet, but I'm confident that it won't be a barrier anymore.'

The last time Mrs Bordawekar attempted to have sex with her husband was before their IVF, in early 2018.

She revealed it was 'super uncomfortable' and she was desperate for it to be over.

Mrs Bordawekar first realised something was wrong when she attempted to use a tampon for the first time, aged 22.

She said each time she tried to insert it, her hand began to shake and the vaginal opening would seize shut.

'At that point I didn't feel comfortable enough to seek medical attention or even talk about what I was going through.

'Though I had doubts about me not being able to have intercourse, I just decided to leave it to the future and see how things went.'

After opening up to him about her 'deep fear' of hurting her intimate area, he was accepting and said they should 'spend time getting to know each other'.

Mrs Bordawekar assumed her opening was too small for her to be able to have sex.

She eventually stumbled upon vaginismus while Googling her symptoms and was overjoyed that there was a cure.

Mrs Bordawekar was told to try foreplay, drink wine and even use a numbing cream to help her consummate her marriage. However, none of the tips worked.

Doctors surgically cut Mrs Bordawekar's hymen and dilated her, in hopes she would overcome the condition. It also failed to help.

Desperate to have children, the couple eventually came across IVF, which is intrusive, and were successful on their second cycle, in May 2018.

Mrs Bordawekar said: 'When I finally got our first positive pregnancy test, it felt so unreal that I cried my heart out.

'The day that we were waiting for so long was finally here.'

She began to bleed during pregnancy and needed a vaginal ultrasound - which requires a probe being inserted.

Mrs Bordawekar asked for two members of staff to 'hold her hands' and 'soothe her feet', as the doctor promised to insert the probe slowly.

Her midwife noticed over time she was slowly able to tolerate her vagina being touched, and asked if she wanted to try for a natural birth instead of a C-section.

She said: 'We attended a series of classes on childbirth preparation which slowly made me turn towards at least giving vaginal birth a try before quitting.'

Mrs Bordawekar gave birth to baby Eva last month, after 48 hours of labour. She revealed she asked for five minutes to brace herself before she started pushing.

She added: 'I thought about my struggle with vaginismus since my teens, the years of being told to "relax and it will happen".

'I thought of how bad I felt each time I was deprived of something that came naturally to most.

'Yet this was my only chance to experience the miracle of vaginal birth. And then I was ready to start pushing.'

Mrs Bordawekar said: 'I want to show that vaginismus doesn't stop you from giving birth to your baby.

'Coming from someone like me with severe primary vaginismus - if I could do it, you can too.

'Also, vaginismus is real, it's not in your head and it won't go away if you relax, drink wine or lube up.'

