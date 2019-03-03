Venice Carnival: Time to Hide Behind Your Mask!

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for Venice Follow >

Thousands of people flocked to the streets of Venice for the annual carnival to witness the stunning masks and elaborate costumes to mark the beginning of Lent.

The famous festival which dates back to the Middle Ages sees revellers donning traditional masks as well as showing off more modern interpretations on the costumes.

Some were competing to win prizes for the best dressed in the famous St Mark's Square, but contestants could be found across the city posing in different locations.

The carnival takes place across Venice between February 16 and March 5.

This article has been adapted from its original source.