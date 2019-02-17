On Video: 2 Off-Duty Clad-Wearing Saudi Nurses Save Man's Life

(Video Screenshot)

Netizens hailed the off-duty nurses for their humane act after the clip went viral.

Two Saudi female nurses rescued a young man after he began choking on his own tongue due to an injury from a traffic accident, local media reported earlier this week.

According to reports, the off-duty burqa-clad nurses were luckily passing by the site of the accident - in their car - in Saudi's Ha'il city, and stopped to help the man until the ambulance arrived.

In a video that went viral on social media, the two women can be seen helping the man be preventing him from choking on his tongue, and keeping it in a normal position so that he can breathe easily.

They continued to help the man after the paramedics arrived by providing them with instructions to help the man.

It is noteworthy that the man recording the video can be heard thanking the women for saving the man's life.

The injured man was shifted to Khalid Hospital, according to reports.

Netizens praised the women for their humane act, and asked Allah to bless them for it.

This article has been adapted from its original source.