Video: Australian Motorist Fries Egg Using Sun, Sweltering Heat

A week after triggering record high temperature in Australia's northwest region, widespread heatwave conditions arrived on the other side of the continent, pushing the southeastern city of Melbourne to a near-record 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 F).

A dramatic video captured in Karratha, Western Australia, shows a man cooking an egg inside a car in sweltering heat. The temperature at that time in Karratha was recorded to be around 44 degrees Celsius.

The video starts with the man putting a frying pan on the dashboard of car followed by cracking eggshell onto the pan. Slowly the egg starts frying on the pan. The video was uploaded on Daily Mail Australia's Facebook page.

Last year, in a similar incident from 2017, a police officer managed to fry an egg on the hood of his car in the searing heat in Birdsville, Queensland Australia. Temperatures had reached 46 degrees Celsius in summer last year in Australia, reported RT.

On Friday, Australia's south-east scorched as temperatures soar above 40C. A total fire ban was declared for parts of Tasmania.

