Video of Dad Dragging Daughter From Hood at U.S. Airport Goes Viral!

(Video Screenshot)

A father dragged his daughter by her hood at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia and the 'unusual' video has now gone viral. The incident occurred on New Year's Day when the man was spotted calmly towing his daughter by her hood through an airport's baggage claim.

The hilarious sight was captured and shared online by a person who was waiting to pick up another traveler. 'I was waiting at Dulles International Airport to pick up my girlfriend on New Year's Day when I noticed this father literally dragging his daughter through the airport by the hood of her jacket', the videographer wrote describing the bizarre incident.

The video footage shows the girl wearing pink pants and jacket being dragged however she seems to be not affected at all. The videographer further wrote: '(The girl) wasn't screaming or anything, just hanging out while another girl, presumably her sister, was walking 20 feet behind her out of embarrassment'.

The father, who is wearing dark clothes, is oblivious of being captured on camera as he holds a duffle bag in one hand and the girl's hood in his other hand. While the girl's hands are clasped in her lap as she's dragged across the airport's floor. According to Daily Mail reports, it is not clear whether the girl was awake or asleep when she was being dragged however she does not seem to make any movements, as seen in the video.

