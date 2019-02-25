Video: Palestinians Do Dabkeh Dance on Great March of Return
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot during clashes with Israeli forces. (AFP/ File Photo)
Palestinians regularly film scenes of terror on the Gaza border as they hurl firebombs and attack Israel’s soldiers.
This past week, they filmed a dance.
Palestinians dance dabke in this video. Dabke is a native Levantine folk dance performed by Lebanese, Syrians, Palestinians and Jordanians.
The video was posted by a Palestinian activist on Twitter, during what the Twitter user calls the #GreatReturnMarch.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
