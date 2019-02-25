Video: Palestinians Do Dabkeh Dance on Great March of Return

A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot during clashes with Israeli forces. (AFP/ File Photo)

Palestinians regularly film scenes of terror on the Gaza border as they hurl firebombs and attack Israel’s soldiers.

This past week, they filmed a dance.

Palestinians dance dabke in this video. Dabke is a native Levantine folk dance performed by Lebanese, Syrians, Palestinians and Jordanians.

The video was posted by a Palestinian activist on Twitter, during what the Twitter user calls the #GreatReturnMarch.

