Video: Saudi Police Arrest Man for Bizarre Hit-and-Run 2 Weeks After Deadly Incident

The victim careened off the main road after being rammed from the rear.

After nearly two weeks, police have arrested the man responsible for the death of another driver in a bizarre hit-and-run incident in Saudi.

Najran Police asserted that the man who slammed into the pick-up truck which flipped over on King Abdullah Street nearly two weeks ago on November 29 has been detained.

مرور #نجران يلقي القبض على قائد المركبة المتسبب في حادث انقلاب «شنيع» أسفر عن وفاة مواطن

He has been referred to the public prosecution for further investigation.

A video of the incident captures the moment when the victim careens off the main road after being rammed from the rear by a larger pick-up truck. The larger pick-up truck continues to drive on as the other car spins out of control.

After his car flips over four times, the driver is catapulted from his vehicle nearly 30 metres away into the passenger side of a parked SUV. Police reports confirmed he died as a result of his injuries.

