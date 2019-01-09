Video Shows Elephant in Thai Streets Before Capture

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Surprised witnesses in a town in Thailand captured video of a hormone-addled elephant that charged across an eight-lane highway and through a residential neighborhood.

Residents of Chanthaburi summoned park rangers to the area when the 25-year-old elephant marched into town and wandered around people's home's and garages.

The elephant, which appeared to be going through musth, a period of aggression and raging hormones for male elephants, was filmed stopping traffic on a busy highway by strutting across eight lanes.

Park rangers said the elephant likely wandered into town after being driven out of its usual territory by another bull elephant competing for the attentions of a female.

The elephant was eventually driven out of the area.

