On Video: 'Snownado' Captured by New Mexico Man
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Follow >
Click here to add Antonio Chiquito as an alert
Disable alert for Antonio Chiquito,
Click here to add New Mexico as an alert
Disable alert for New Mexico
A New Mexico man captured video when he came across an unusual weather phenomenon -- a swirling "snownado."
Antonio Chiquito posted a video to Facebook showing the "snownado," a mini tornado sweeping snow high up into the air, he spotted while herding sheep on the Navajo reservation near Tinian.
"I was giving hay to the sheep and saw it haha," Chiquito wrote.
The National Weather Service said Chiquito's video shows the first confirmed tornado on record in New Mexico during the month of February.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RELATED ARTICLES
- IS releases new video of captured British journalist
- Bird's eye view! Eagle captures serene views of Dubai
- Main suspect behind attack on Istanbul nightclub captured by Turkish authorities
- Daesh threatens to kill two Japanese hostages in new video
- A Whole New York! Video emerges of real-life Aladdin flying on a magic carpet