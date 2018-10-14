Video: Stunt Goes in Badly Wrong as Giant Crab Bite Man's Tongue

(YouTube Screenshot)

The crab locks its jaws on Rao's tongue as he screams in pain.

A 37-year-old man was left screaming in pain after a crab grabbed his tongue as he tried to play around with it.

Rama Rao from Tamil Nadu had bought the crab from the local market. However, he decided to play around with it before eating it.

But when the animal looked unresponsive to Rao's mischief, he tried to provoke it by wiggling his tongue into crab's jaws.

According to the Daily Mail, one of his friends can be seen trying to release the clutch of the animal from the tongue by force, while trying not to hurt the tongue already gripped by the crab.

Rao is freed from the crab's claw while his friends can be heard laughing.

