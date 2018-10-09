Video: UK Cyclist Avoids Being Crushed by Falling Tree Last Minute

The moment a cyclist narrowly misses being crushed to death by a falling tree on a South London road. (YouTube)

Anyone who has cycled on a busy road will be all too familiar with the dangers they face from swerving vehicles, pedestrians stepping out, and even stray pets wandering into their path.

But it is thankfully a rare occurrence for a tree to fall onto the road, especially one that is being chopped down.

Yet this is exactly what happens in this heart-stopping video, that captured the moment a cyclist narrowly avoids being crushed to death by a tree crashing down onto an open road.

The terrifying incident apparently happened on a road in the UK’s South London, where workmen were using a chainsaw to remove the tree, while vehicles continued to pass in both directions.

The vast piece of timber was apparently supported by a rope as a work man cut through the base of the trunk.

The video shows the man cutting the tree, the camera pans round and a cyclist is seen rushing into view.

A shout can be heard as the huge tree suddenly starts to fall, and by some amazing piece of luck the cyclist manages to pass underneath moments before the tree crashes down onto the road.

The cyclist seems to slow down and looks round, shortly before the video finishes.

The video has since gone viral on Facebook, attracting more than half a million views.

It is unclear why the road was still open while the work was being carried out, but there are traffic cones around the area, but when the tree falls, the top section appears to be well past them.

Luckily the cyclist seems to have come out of the experienced unscathed, if a little shaken.

