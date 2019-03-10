Video: Will Smith Atop Burj Khalifa. Who is Watching!

Will Smith (Screenshot/YT)

Hollywood star Will Smith has climbed up a social media chart - literally - after his Burj Khalifa video in Dubai went viral.

The flamboyant star rose from 10th rank to 3rd on the Hollywood Reporter's Top Actors chart (March 13) - after his video from the world's tallest building in Dubai became his top post of the week.

Captioned 'Pppsshhhhkkeewww?', the star shot the clip from the high observation desk of the Burj Khalifa, marvelling at its height and the sound of the strong breeze around the building, he calls himself 'the spirit animal of Dubai' as he professes his love for the city.

The video has garnered 7.8 million views on Instagram, alone.

Dwayne Johnson and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra retain the top two spots on The Hollywood Reporter's Top Actors chart dated March 13.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social a media analytics company.

The latest tracking week ended March 5.

This article has been adapted from its original source.