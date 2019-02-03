Violence Against Women Increased by 30% in Logar - Afghan Official

Women march during a rally on violence against women in Lahore. (AFP/ File)

Women’s affairs officials report a 30 percent increase in incidents of violence against women in central Logar province this solar year compared to the previous year due to lawlessness.

Shima Zargar, Logar women’s affairs director, told Pajhwok Afghan News that despite conducting many public awareness programs, violence against women increased in Logar.

She said 70 cases of violence against females were registered in Logar last year, compared to 100 cases this ongoing solar year.

“These cases include suicide, beating, divorce, eloping, forced marriages and Baad marriages for settling disputes,” she said.

“The lack of law enforcement and women’s unawareness about their rights in districts caused to increase violence against women this year,” Zargar added.

She said some other minor cases of violence referred to her department were solved with their mediation.

“I have created women’s councils in five districts, but women do not appear in the councils due to cultural restrictions and security problems,” she said.

Atifa, a resident of Pul Jogi area of Baraki Barak district of Logar, said, “I have a painful life at home, my father-in-law and mother-in-law usually beat me, I was able to come to the women’s affairs department and lodge a complaint after suffering long.”

She said her father married her into a wealthy family in return for a high dowry but her in-laws beat her every day without any reason.

“I don’t know my sin, they sometimes beat me until I fall unconscious, then they take me to hospital, I spent a very hard life with this family spanning three years,” she added.

Atifa said many other women in Logar were in similar condition but they were unable to raise their voice and complain to relevant organs.

Abdul Wali Wakil, Logar provincial council’s deputy head, told Pajhwok that no serious efforts could be made for elimination of violence against women in the province.

“Everything is done symbolically, the rights of only a limited number of women and they too in the provincial capital are protected but the women in rural and remote areas face many problems,” he said.

He asked Islamic scholars and influential figures to work for women’s rights.

On the other hand, many residents of Logar believe that the Taliban control most areas of districts of the province – a reason women are unable to complain to government organs about their problems.

