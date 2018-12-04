Viral Video: Girl Who Cried to Meet Sheikh Mohammed, Has Dream Come True

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (AFP/File Photo)

"Now, you can tell everyone that you met me in person."

A young Emirati girl's dream to speak to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, came true after he personally met the girl and talked to her.

A video posted on Instagram by an official - who is also part of Sheikh Mohammed's team - showed the child, Salama Al Kahtani, in tears as she didn't receive a call from Sheikh Mohammed on the occasion of UAE National Day.

Later, Sheikh Mohammed can be seen meeting the girl and talking to her. He said that he called all Emiratis, but she was the only one he met.

"You are my daughter; may God bless you. Now, you can tell everyone that you met me in person," Sheikh Mohammed told Salama.

The video has gone viral on the internet and Sheikh Mohammed's kind gesture has received an overwhelming response, with users appreciating him for making the girl happy.

At the time of filing this report, the video has garnered more than 8,000 views and hundreds of comments applauding the gesture.





This article has been adapted from its original source.