Viral Video of Saudi Boy After Being Announced as Contest Winner

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The champion of the contest won Dh500,000 last year.

A Saudi student's emotional reaction to qualifying for a prestigious Dubai contest has gone viral on social media.

Fahd Al Haboot, a Saudi student, celebrated his win at the Arab Reading Challenge round in Saudi Arabia by prostrating to Allah.

In the clip, the boy can be seen nervous, as the winners are announced, and immediately goes into prostration in gratitude after his name was announced.

Jomana Al Malki, another student, also won the challenge in Saudi Arabia. Both winners will represent Saudi Arabia in the Arab Reading Challenge.

Over 13 million students from 49 countries have signed up for the fourth edition of the Arab Reading Challenge which will see them read at least 50 books this year, the UAE Vice-President has said.

Taking to Twitter to announce the start of the UAE's 'month of reading', His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: "Our region is stronger with enlightened young readers."

Last year's challenge had reached over 10.5 million students from 30 countries.

Mariam Amjoun, a nine-year-old Moroccan girl, had won the Dh500,000 cash prize after being declared the Arab reading champion of 2018.

The prize money this year can go up to $1 million.

This article has been adapted from its original source.