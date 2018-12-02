Volunteers Gather in Lebanon's Martyrs Square to Donate for Winter

Volunteers with the Dafa Campaign, on Dec. 2, 2018. (The Daily Star/ Mohammad Azakir)

Volunteers gathered midday Sunday at Martyrs’ Square in Beirut’s Central District to collect donations as part of a local annual campaign in preparation for the winter season.

From food, to clothes, blankets, electronics and books, volunteers were seen in a live broadcast on Al Jadeed news channel sorting piles of donated items to be distributed to underprivileged families.

The effort is the latest edition of the Dafa Campaign, originally initiated in 2015 by then-TV presenter and current MP Paula Yacoubian.

According to the campaign’s Facebook page, Dafa transcends sectarian and national divides to provide basic necessities to those most in need in Lebanon, based on lists of families provided by the Social Affairs Ministry.

“The donations that will be collected will be added to those that were gathered during the past few days in a number of malls, supermarkets, schools, nurseries, universities and other institutions,” the campaign said in a statement Saturday. It added that Dafa Campaign has so far helped more than 180,000 families through distributing donations.

This article has been adapted from its original source.