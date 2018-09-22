Weam Al-Dakheel Hits Saudi National TV by Storm as 1st Main News Anchor

Weam Al-Dakheel (Twitter)

Weam Al-Dakheel has become the first woman to anchor the main evening news bulletin on Saudi Arabia’s main national TV station.

Al-Dakheel presented the news alongside Omar Al-Nashwan on Thursday on Saudia TV channel.

Saudis took to Twitter to celebrate her achievement and the new milestone for Saudi women.

Writer Rayan Al-Jidani said: “Her performance was distinctive in terms of concentration, presence and clear articulation. I wish her more success in her career in media with the national channel @saudiatv.”

Television broadcaster Wael Rafeeq said: “Today, we are very pleased with this great development and quantum leap that the national television is undergoing.”

“It is beautiful to see our national channel in this honorable image. I hope this level of dedication at work is maintained, and developments continue being executed,” Twitter user @abukhaled2030 said.

@aliya_m1khan tweeted: “She is a champion. Such a strong and confident character, a great example.”

Al-Dakheel previously worked for CNBC Arabia and was an intern at Dar Al Hayat Newspaper.

Women have presented the news on other Saudi channels like Al-Ekhbariya for several years.

Their increasing profile in Saudi Arabia’s media comes amid the sweeping social reforms brought in by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, including the lifting of the ban on women drivers.

