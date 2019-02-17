Welcome Ramadan: Fasting in UAE Will be as Much as 15 Hours - Astronomy Expert

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Fasting hours to go below 15 hours for the first time in four years.

The Holy Month of Ramadan is expected to start on May 6, 2019 this year, while fasting hours are to go below 15 hours for the first time in four years, according to an expert in Dubai.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Astronomy and Metrology Researcher, said that the new moon of the holy month is to be 'born' on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 2:46am UAE time, and disappear 30 minutes after sunset.

"The new moon of the Holy Month of Ramadan will then be possibly seen on Monday, May 6, 2019 as per the astronomical standards of moon sighting."

However, the new moon of the month of Shawaal that falls after the Holy Month of Ramadan is expected to be sighted on Monday, June 03, 2019 at 2:02pm UAE time, he disclosed.

"The new moon of the month of Eid Al Fitr is to disappear three minutes after sunset, while the first day of Shawwal is to fall on Wednesday, June 05, 2019 as per the due standards of moon sighting."

Al Jarwan added that the maximum temperature expected in Ramadan is to be 41 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature expected is to be 23 degrees Celsius.

"The expected humidity is to hit 22 to 75 per cent, while the wind speed is to be 24km/hr. It rarely rains at that time of the year"

Fasting hours during the holy month of Ramadan are to be 13 hours and 10 minutes during the initial days of Ramadan and 13 hours and 40 minutes by the end of the holy month, he stated.

"Fasting hours from dawn and sunrise are expected to increase by 1.15 hours as the holy month progresses."

