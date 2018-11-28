Welsh Animal Team Help Rescue Cat Stranded on Tree for 4 Days

(Shutterstock/ File)

Animal rescuers in Wales teamed with a tree surgeon to help a cat that spent at least four days stranded 50 feet up a tree.

The RSPCA said animal welfare officers were notified by members of the public that a tabby cat had been stranded about 50 feet up the tree in Llanrwst for at least four days.

RSPCA inspector Rachael Davies responded to the scene and enlisted the help of a tree surgeon from Nant Conwy Tree Services, which declined payment for the rescue and asked people to instead donate to the RSPCA in honor of the efforts.

The tree surgeon was able to reach the branch where the cat was perched, prompting the feline to leap to a neighboring tree.

The cat was then able to climb back to earth on its own, the RSPCA said.

"Fortunately, the cat was absolutely fine despite the ordeal, and is now safely back at home. This was a good example of partnership working in action for the benefit of our animal companions," Davies said.

