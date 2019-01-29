What! American ABC Scoops From Israeli TV

(Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for ABC Follow >

ABC has ordered pilots of two new shows based on two different Israeli TV series.

On Monday, the US network announced that it was picking up remakes of the sieries "Until the Wedding" and "The Baker and the Beauty."

"Until the Wedding," known in Israel as "Ad Hahatuna," ran for two seasons on Reshet beginning in 2008. ABC described the show as "the story of how one couple’s decision to get married can affect everyone in their lives."

According to Variety, the show will be written and produced by Becky Mode (SEAL Team, Smash), and Reshet officials Nelly Feld, Avi Zvi and Ami Amir will also serve as executive producers.

Back in October, Keshet announced that ABC was looking into a remake of "The Baker and the Beauty," which was known in Israel as "Lihiyot Ita." On Monday ABC said it had ordered a pilot of the remake.

The series, which first aired in Israel in 2013, features a famous and wealthy Israeli supermodel who meets and falls in love with a working class baker from a Yemenite-Israeli family. The show has already found overseas success, airing on UK's Channel 4 before being picked up by Amazon Prime.

The US remake of the show will feature a world-famous actress from Miami who goes through a devastating breakup, just before she runs into the son of Cuban migrants who works in his family bakery. The remake was written by Dean Georgaris (The Brave) and directed by David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada and Marley and Me), and will also involve Keshet officials.

This article has been adapted from its original source.